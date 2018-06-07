Photos: NCAA Championships Day 2

Oregon sprinter Alaysha Johnson hands off the baton to teammate Lauren Rain Williams during the 4x100m prelim. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Jasmin Reed explodes out of the blocks in the second heat of the woman’s 200m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Ariana Washington fights for the lead in the woman’s 200m semifinals. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon javelin athlete Alexis Rigmaiden warms up her throws in the infield. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Arkansas Razorbacks polevaulter Rylee Robinson attempts to clear the bar. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Lauren Rain Williams races in the 200m prelim. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Oregon middle distance runner Sabrina Southerland pushes towards the front in the woman’s 800m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Briyahna Desrosiers rounds the corner in the 400m semis earning a spot in the finals. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Alaysha Johnson clears the first hurdle during the 100m hurdle prelim race. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Oregon hurdler Alaysha Johnson soars over a hurdle in the 100m hurdles placing second in the semifinals. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon middle distance runner Jessica Hull races in the 1500m prelim. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Rice University decathalete Scott Filip rests after competing the 1,500m decathalon. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Boise State runner Allie Ostrander jumps into the water during the 3,000 m steeplechase. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
FSU hurdler Cortney Jones runs alonside Texas Longhorns runner Pedrya Seymour during the 100m hurdles. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Racers in the 10,000m final pass the east grandstand. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Kansas distance runner Sharon Lokedi celebrates after winning the 10,000m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)