MultimediaPhotoSportsTrack & Field

Photos: NCAA Championships Day 2

, and June 7, 2018 at 10:54 pm


Oregon sprinter Alaysha Johnson hands off the baton to teammate Lauren Rain Williams during the 4x100m prelim. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)

Oregon sprinter Jasmin Reed explodes out of the blocks in the second heat of the woman’s 200m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)

Oregon sprinter Ariana Washington fights for the lead in the woman’s 200m semifinals. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)

Oregon javelin athlete Alexis Rigmaiden warms up her throws in the infield. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)

Arkansas Razorbacks polevaulter Rylee Robinson attempts to clear the bar. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Oregon sprinter Lauren Rain Williams races in the 200m prelim. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)

Oregon middle distance runner Sabrina Southerland pushes towards the front in the woman’s 800m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)

Oregon sprinter Briyahna Desrosiers rounds the corner in the 400m semis earning a spot in the finals. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)

Oregon sprinter Alaysha Johnson clears the first hurdle during the 100m hurdle prelim race. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)

Oregon hurdler Alaysha Johnson soars over a hurdle in the 100m hurdles placing second in the semifinals. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday June 7, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)

Oregon middle distance runner Jessica Hull races in the 1500m prelim. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)

Rice University decathalete Scott Filip rests after competing the 1,500m decathalon. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Boise State runner Allie Ostrander jumps into the water during the 3,000 m steeplechase. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

FSU hurdler Cortney Jones runs alonside Texas Longhorns runner Pedrya Seymour during the 100m hurdles. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Racers in the 10,000m final pass the east grandstand. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)

Kansas distance runner Sharon Lokedi celebrates after winning the 10,000m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Adam Eberhardt

Adam Eberhardt

Related Posts

MultimediaNewsPhoto

Photos: Hayward Field project preparations and destruction of East Grandstand

Men's BasketballSports

Troy Brown Jr. selected No. 15 by Washington Wizards in NBA Draft

Grad GuideMultimediaNewsPhoto

Photos: Thousands of graduating Ducks celebrate the 142nd University of Oregon Commencement

FootballSports

Former Oregon football player Fotu Leiato found dead