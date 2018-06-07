The Climate Justice League holds a banner outside Johnson Hall that reads "Off Fossil Fuels." (Hannah Kanik/Emerald)

Breaking: Climate Justice League holds demonstration outside Johnson Hall

A previous version of this story stated that Director of Sustainability, Steve Mital, would be meeting with President Schill to give recommendations on how to reduce the University’s carbon emissions.

The Climate Justice League has been working with Mital to give recommendations to President Schill. Mital was scheduled to give these to Schill before the end of the year, according to the Climate Justice League.

Mital said in an email that no meeting was scheduled, but recommendations should be ready to share with UO leadership soon. Mital did not give a deadline for these recommendations.

The Climate Justice League lead a protest outside Johnson Hall Thursday afternoon to motivate President Schill to reduce the university’s carbon emissions.

The students stood outside Johnson Hall holding a bright red banner that read “Off Fossil Fuels” and handed out flyers to students that walked by as a part of its “CAP the Carbon” campaign.

The University of Oregon signed a climate action plan in 2010 that aimed to make the University carbon neutral by 2050.

Matt Stephens, a senior at UO and member of the Climate Justice League, said the university is not following through with its climate plan.

“What this protest is is a part of an ongoing campaign to keep the university accountable to those policies it made in the climate action plan,” Stephens said.

Some students are sitting inside of Johnson Hall as well, according to Stephens.

The group has been outside Johnson hall since 11:30 a.m. and will stay outside until 3:30 p.m.

The Climate Justice League also held a protest last February calling on the university to commit to their promises for emissions.

