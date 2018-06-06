Photos: NCAA Championships Day 1

Alabama thrower Daniel Haugh spins with the hammer. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Orwin Emilien rounds the corner in the men’s 400m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday June 6, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
East Kentucky University senior Jamaine Coleman clears the hurdle on the last lap of the Mens 3000 m Steeplechase. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon middle distance runners Mick Stanovsek and Sam Prakel lead the field in during the last lap of the 1500m prelim race. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Arkansas jumper Derek Jacobus clears the bar during the high jump. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Cravon Gillespie fights towards the front in the men’s 200m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday June 6, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Belmont Bruins senior Caleb Corprew sprints towards the finish during the Mens 400m hurdles. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 6, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Athletes make their first lap around the track in the men’s 800m semifinals. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday June 6, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Cravon Gillespie jets out in front during the men’s 100m semifinals placing second overall. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday June 6, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon hurdler Braxton Canady soars over a hurdle in the men’s 110m hurdle semifinal placing fifth in his heat. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday June 6, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
USC Trojans junior Rai Benjamin launches from the blocks during the 400m Hurdles. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Cravon Gillespie crosses the finish line in the 100m prelim. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Ducks sophmore Braxton Canady clears the final hurdle during the Mens 110m Hurdles. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Southeastern Louisiana thrower Adrian Williams throws the javelin during the second heat. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
University of Texas sophmore John Rice battles with University of Houstin senior Brian Barraza during the Mens 3000m Steeplechase. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Georgia thrower Denzel Comenentia celebrates after winning both the shotput and the hammer events. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)