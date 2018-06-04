Arts & CultureEventsMultimediaPhoto Photos: Holi 2018 excites life and color onto UO’s Friday campus Sarah Northrop — June 4, 2018 at 2:15 pm Holi participants all wore white t-shirts to display the colored powder as it lands on them. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) A Holi participant shakes the colored powder out of her hair. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) A Holi participant gets doused in purple powder. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) UO student Ethan Shu smiles after getting covered in powder. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) Holi participants dance to the music. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) Holi participants dance and play. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) Holi festival-goers throw colored powder into the air. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) Two Holi festival-goers play chase each other with the colored powder. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) A Holi participant flings powder through the air using their hair. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) Holi festival-goers spread color through their friend’s hair. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) The UO Bhangra Team performs between powder throws at Holi. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) Two young participants check each other’s hair for the particles of color. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) A Holi festival-goer flinches just before a color packet bursts in front of her. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) UO student Ethan Shu bursts Holi color packets burst in a rainbow gradient. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) A Holi participant scatters the colored powder. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) Holi festival-goers assist in cleaning up stray powder packets during the celebration. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) Footprints are left in the colored powder remnants on the ground. The UO SIS Holi 2018 celebrates the arrival of spring on June 1, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald) follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram: @sartakespics Comments Tell us what you think: Tags:Holi,holi 2018,holi festival,holi festival of colors