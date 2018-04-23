Headliner Snoop Dogg grabs his golden mic. Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa bring the 420 Wellness Retreat Tour to Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on April 21, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Review: Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa bring 420 festivities to Matthew Knight Arena

Last weekend was a holiday for weed smokers (April 20), and what better way to celebrate than with hip-hop’s famous weed connoisseurs Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa?

Embarking on a five-year tradition, Snoop Dogg brought his 420 Wellness Retreat Tour to Eugene at the Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, April 21. Filled with weed smoke, giant joints and an enticing version of Snoop’s own strip club, 420 or “stoner Christmas” as some would call it was a memorable one.

The Wellness Retreat gave fans the chance to indulge in weed culture, music and experience the holiday with Snoop and Wiz. Over the span of two days, Snoop Dogg performed in Denver, Las Vegas, Kent, and Eugene with the help of some of his friends, including Wiz Khalifa, Migos, and Rob Stone.

Wiz Khalifa brought a stoner energy to the stage with more than a handful of blunts, giant balloon blunts to be passed around and a sign that read Taylor Gang, the title of his well-known slogan.

Standing at 6 foot 4 inches in his camouflage joggers and jean jacket exposing his heavily tattooed torso, Wiz shared his 420 experiences with the audience by performing songs heavily centered around that idea. From newer tracks such as “Best Life” to his classic mixtape songs “Gangbang,” Wiz made sure to entertain everyone at the show.

At one point, while performing his classic single “Memorized,” and feeling the lyrics of the song, he told the audience to “Be yourself, you can help everyone else around you.”

After a few more hits from his previous mixtapes and album including “Taylor Gang,” “We Dem Boys,” and “No Sleep,” Wiz brought the crowd together to sing his hit “When I See You Again.” Fans joined in singing along and lighting joints and blunts up for those who have fallen.

Wiz closed his set by performing his recent “420 Freestyle,” which was a smooth heart-to-heart performance. He started a “gang gang” chant in reference to his Taylor Gang slogan before departing the stage.

Snoop Dogg turned Matthew Knight into a big 420 party. He entered the stage by performing one of his biggest hits, “I Wanna Rock” as he danced all over the stage with his backup dancers. After going through some of his notable features, he decided it was time to get the party started.

He appeared with four stripper poles on stage, which at first was a mystery to the audience until he asked the audience if anyone had ever been to a strip club before. Soon, one of his newer songs, “Trash Bags” filled the arena and stage with big butts and lots of flips. As the strippers appeared so did money flying into the audience. Sadly, however, the money was not real.

After that moment, Snoop decided to take us down memory lane. Both the older and newer crowd jammed to hits like “Nothin’ But a G Thang” and “Bitchh Please.”

Snoop then took a moment to ask the crowd what they’d like to do with him. He gave the audience three options: He could either hang out, drink or, of course, smoke with Snoop. The audience responded, and Snoop preceded with singing the melody “I wanna get fucked up right now.”

Making a reference to UO, Snoop had everyone throw the “O” up and even asked a few people to try and blow smoke through them like a true smoker.

Making sure to pay homage to his fellow 90s rappers, Snoop tested everyone’s knowledge by playing memorable hits from Eazy E, Biggie Smalls and Tupac.

Snoop ended the show with his classic cannabis hit “Young, Wild and Free” slowed down and sung with the help of the audience. He made sure to wish everyone a happy 420 and to make sure they smoke responsibly. He then proceeded to turn around with his arms spread like Jesus Christ as the lights dimmed low.

