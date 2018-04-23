Arts & CultureMultimediaMusicPhoto
Greta Kline plays a song off of her band's newest release, 'Vessels.' Frankie Cosmos, Ian Sweet and SOAR play the Wonder Ballroom in Portland on April 20. (Sararosa Davies/Emerald)

Photos: Frankie Cosmos, SOAR and IAN SWEET empower the audience at Wonder Ballroom

April 23, 2018 at 3:00 pm


Friday, April 20 isn’t just for stoners. In fact, the date was a special day for Jillian Medford, lead singer of the band IAN SWEET: It was her birthday and her last night on tour with Frankie Cosmos. Her band, along with fellow opener, SOAR, and New York lo-fi band Frankie Cosmos, played to an audience of mostly young women in Portland. The band, which started as a solo project by Greta Kline in high school, set up the stage and hung a sparkling gold banner that read “Frankie Cosmos” at the front of the venue before launching into an hour-long set.

Kline’s poetic and effortless songs took a more vibrant shape at her live performance, especially with backing harmonies from band members Lauren Martin (guitar, synthesizer), Alex Bailey (bass), and Luke Pyenson (drums). The band played songs from across its discography, relying mainly on tracks from its new Sub-Pop release, “Vessels.” Kline ended the band’s set with “Fool,” a song many of the audience members seemed to relate to. “You make me feel like a fool/waiting for you,” Kline sang as the audience mouthed every word. After exiting the stage, Kline and the band returned, asking the audience what song they wanted to hear for an encore. “Choose your own adventure,” Kline said.

Greta Kline checks the band’s set list. Frankie Cosmos, IAN SWEET and SOAR play the Wonder Ballroom in Portland on April 20. (Sararosa Davies/Emerald)

Greta Kline makes eye contact with an audience member. Frankie Cosmos, IAN SWEET and SOAR play the Wonder Ballroom in Portland on April 20. (Sararosa Davies/Emerald)

Lauren Martin adds backing vocals during Frankie Cosmos’ set. Frankie Cosmos, IAN SWEET and SOAR play the Wonder Ballroom in Portland on April 20. (Sararosa Davies/Emerald)

Members of Ian Sweet join Frankie Cosmos on stage for the song, ‘Being Alive.’ Frankie Cosmos, IAN SWEET and SOAR play the Wonder Ballroom in Portland on April 20. (Sararosa Davies/Emerald).

Jillian Medford of IAN SWEET celebrated her birthday by playing the Wonder Ballroom on Friday. Frankie Cosmos, Ian Sweet and SOAR play the Wonder Ballroom in Portland on April 20. (Sararosa Davies/Emerald)

Shannon Bodrogi of the band Soar shared Vocals with bassist Mai Osteo for most of the show. Frankie Cosmos, IAN SWEET and SOAR play the Wonder Ballroom in Portland on April 20. (Sararosa Davies/Emerald)

Sararosa Davies

Sararosa Davies is the senior A&C editor at the Emerald. A former editor at the youth-run music blog Garage Music News, her written work has been featured in City Pages in Minneapolis, Eugene Weekly and Sirius XM's music blog. She's one of many Minnesotan transplants in Oregon.

Send her tips and questions at [email protected] or check out her work at www.sararosadavies.com

