Greta Kline plays a song off of her band's newest release, 'Vessels.' Frankie Cosmos, Ian Sweet and SOAR play the Wonder Ballroom in Portland on April 20. (Sararosa Davies/Emerald)

Photos: Frankie Cosmos, SOAR and IAN SWEET empower the audience at Wonder Ballroom

Friday, April 20 isn’t just for stoners. In fact, the date was a special day for Jillian Medford, lead singer of the band IAN SWEET: It was her birthday and her last night on tour with Frankie Cosmos. Her band, along with fellow opener, SOAR, and New York lo-fi band Frankie Cosmos, played to an audience of mostly young women in Portland. The band, which started as a solo project by Greta Kline in high school, set up the stage and hung a sparkling gold banner that read “Frankie Cosmos” at the front of the venue before launching into an hour-long set.

Kline’s poetic and effortless songs took a more vibrant shape at her live performance, especially with backing harmonies from band members Lauren Martin (guitar, synthesizer), Alex Bailey (bass), and Luke Pyenson (drums). The band played songs from across its discography, relying mainly on tracks from its new Sub-Pop release, “Vessels.” Kline ended the band’s set with “Fool,” a song many of the audience members seemed to relate to. “You make me feel like a fool/waiting for you,” Kline sang as the audience mouthed every word. After exiting the stage, Kline and the band returned, asking the audience what song they wanted to hear for an encore. “Choose your own adventure,” Kline said.

Follow Sararosa on Twitter @srosiedosie.

We need you to support our mission. Please donate to independent non-profit student journalism.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: