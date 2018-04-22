Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Stanford Cardinals 4-1

The Ducks are introduced at the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Lauren Lindvall (8) throws the ball during warm ups before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Alexis Mak (10) bunts the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Jenna Lilley (00) celebrates a play. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Mia Camuso (7) waves to the crowd at second base. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Jenna Lilley (00) high fives Ducks pitcher Miranda Elish (40) after a play. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Miranda Elish (40) pitches the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Jenna Lilley (00) runs to home plate. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Ducks high five at the start of an inning. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks catcher Mary Iakopo (17) looks to her team mates in between hitters. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Miranda Elish (40) winds up a pitch. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Lauren Lindvall (8) catches the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Mia Camuso (7) celebrates a play. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)