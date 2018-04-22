Oregon Ducks infielder Ryne Nelson (29) prepares to bat. The Oregon Ducks play the Florida Atlantic Owls at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 4, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon baseball falls in 12-5 loss to Beavers

Oregon baseball concluded the 2018 Civil War series with a 12-5 loss to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night. Kolby Somers took the loss for the Ducks, while Grant Gambrell picked up the win for the Beavers.

The Ducks (19-18, 7-12 Pac-12) have now lost their last seven games against their in-state rivals.

Oregon State jumped out to an early 3-0 lead when Trevor Larnach went yard with two runners on in the first inning. Michael Gretler joined in with a two-run shot of his own in the third to extend the Beavers’ lead.

Steven Kwan added an RBI single later that inning, while Adley Rutschman put his team up 9-0 when he drove in three more runs with a double.

Ray Soderman got the Ducks on the board in the fourth with a ground-out that scored Gabe Matthews. Oregon went on to score four more runs in the game, but the Beavers added three more of their own.

The Ducks will look to bounce back when they face Portland on the road on April 25th.

