Photos: Football spring game- Team Thunder defeats Team Lightning 59-34

Team Thunder and Team Lightning warm up before the game. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Duck rides into Autzen Stadium at the start of the game. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon football head coach Mario Cristobal watches play during the game. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Team Thunder runningback Darrian Felix (22) dodges a Lightning player. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Team Thunder running back Jamal Elliott (24) makes a break down the field. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Team Lightning inside linebacker Kaulana Apelu (39) reaches out to intercept a pass. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Team Thunder wide receiver Jaylon Redd is tackled by a Lightning player. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Team Thunder wide receiver Daewood Davis reaches out to catch a pass while being defended by Team Lightning cornerback Haki Woods (14). Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Team Lightning cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) chases Team Thunder wide receiver Jonny Johnson (80) in the end zone. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Team lightning inside linebacker Nate Heaukulani (46) tackels Team Thunder wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30). Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Team Thunder wide receiver Kyle Buckner (26) kicks a field goal with the assist from punter Blake Maimone (42). Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Team Thunder quarterback Braxton Burmeister (11) scrambles during a play. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Team Thunder defensive lineman Justin Hollins (11) looks downfield for a pass. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Team Thunder running back Cj Verdell (25) protects the ball from Team Lightning saftey Billy Gibson (28). Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon alumni Marcus Mariota steps onto the field during halftime. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Team Thunder wide receiver Daewood Davis (81) celebrates in the end zone. Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Team Thunder quarterback Braxton Burmeister (11) hands off the ball to Thunder wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30). Team Thunder plays Team Lightning at the Oregon spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)