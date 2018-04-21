Oregon sprinter Lauren Rain Williams hugs her teammate after the 4x100 meter relay. The Pepsi Invitational is held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 7, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon track and field runs well at Mt. Sac Relays

Oregon track and field had another big day at the Mt. Sac Relays in Torrance, California, on Saturday as the Ducks took home several personal bests and school records.

The day started off with Oregon’s men coming fourth in the Elite 4×100-meter race while the women finished second in the same event.

But the best event of the day for Oregon came at the end when the women’s 4×400-meter relay team finished on top with a three minute, 31.93-second run. That team was made up of Venessa D’Arpino, Hannah Waller, Shae Anderson and Makenzie Dunmore.

Dunmore, Waller and Anderson came fifth sixth and seventh, respectively, in the women’s invite-400.

The men followed up the women’s 4×400 with a second place finish of their own in a season-best time of 3:06.90.

Cravon Gillespie finished eighth in the men’s 100 while teammate Damarcus Simpson came 11th. Ariana Washington finished fifth in the women’s edition and Lauren Rain Williams came 10th.

Rain Williams and Washington came sixth and seventh in the women’s 200.

Sabrina Southerland then finished second in the women’s 800, setting a PR 2:01.44. Susan Ejore also set a personal best, coming in eighth while running the race in 2:04.53.

Braxton Canady matched his PB 13.93 100-hurdles as he finished seventh in the race.

Off of the track, Chaquinn Cook broke the Oregon program record in the triple jump with a 45-7-foot/13.89-meter jump, but her jump only got her to third place in the event. Ben Milligan then went on to tie his outdoor PR with a high jump of 2.19 meters.

Kiana Phelps continued the trend in the field events, scoring a personal best 52.26-meter/171-5.5-feet throw in the discus as Phelps finished eighth.

The Ducks now head to Tucson, Arizona, for the Desert Heat Classic next weekend.

