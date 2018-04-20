Oregon defensive lineman Jordon Scott (34) chases a quarterback for the Thunderbirds. Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Players to watch in the 2018 Oregon football spring game

Here are some players to watch in the 2018 Oregon spring game:

Offense:

Brenden Schooler / Wide Receiver

After switching from safety to wide receiver last year, Brenden Schooler caught 20 passes for 274 yards. Now, as a junior, Schooler has more experience under his belt and has developed more chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert, who missed a large chunk of last season due to a collarbone injury. This year, Schooler will probably have a bigger role in the Ducks’ offense with the graduation of Charles Nelson and the expectation of a heavy-passing offense with a healthy Herbert.

Tyler Shough / Quarterback

The early enrollee and 4-star recruit could challenge Braxton Burmeister for the backup quarterback spot. This may be the first glimpse fans will get of Shough in an Oregon uniform until at least the 2019 season, if Herbert leaves for the NFL. How he grows under Herbert and under the guidance of offensive coordinator and last season’s quarterbacks coach, Marcus Arroyo, could be vital to his future as a potential starter.

Defense:

Thomas Graham Jr. / Cornerback

After a breakout freshman season, Thomas Graham Jr. is the Ducks’ best player at the cornerback position. The Ducks lost cornerback Arrion Springs and safety Tyree Robinson to graduation, so now Oregon’s secondary will look different this upcoming season. With 62 total tackles and three interceptions in his first season in Eugene, Graham Jr. is poised for a big sophomore season and could be key to Oregon’s defense.

Jordon Scott / Defensive Lineman

Heading into his sophomore season, the man with the nickname “Fat-Mac,” and a personality to match it, immediately gained attention last year. With 20 solo tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss, Scott had a solid freshman year. When it comes to the line, experience is huge, and Scott has 13 games worth of it after last season. He could be poised for a big season with the Ducks.

