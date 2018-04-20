Photos: Oregon Softball Defeats Stanford Cardinals 8-4

Oregon infielder Darya Kaboli-Nejad (1) warms up before the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks embrace while listening to their warm up playlist. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks stand at attention during the national anthem. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon right hand pitcher Miranda Elish (40) throws the first pitch. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon infeilder Jenna Lilley (00) slides past first base. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon outfielder Alexis Mack (10) runs to third base. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon catcher Mary Iakopo (17) closes her mitt around the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Jenna Lilley (00) stays on her toes as she waits to run home. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Jenna Lilley (00) sprints to first base. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Dj Sanders (37) completes her swing in the third inning. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon outfielder Haley Cruse (26) hits in the fourth inning. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon outfielder Alexis Mack (10) throws the ball infeild. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 20, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)