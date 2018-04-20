Oregon Ducks attacker Mariah Gatti (30) defends against an Aggie. The Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon lacrosse drops season finale to No. 15 Colorado

The Ducks started out strong, but could not maintain the effort through a full 60 minutes, dropping its season finale in a 19-9 loss at No. 15 Colorado.

Entering Friday with a chance to finish .500 in its inaugural season of Pac-12 play, Oregon instead finishes with an 8-8 regular season record and 4-6 mark in Pac-12 play.

It didn’t look to be headed that way, at least early. Back-to-back goals from Shannon Williams and Jill Zubillaga, and another added from Mariah Gatti gave the Ducks a 3-1 lead less than five minutes in.

Colorado settled in, though, scoring the next three goals to take a 4-3 lead, before a 5-0 run gave the Buffs a 10-5 lead and eventual 11-6 lead heading into halftime.

Williams and Gatti provided one last punch, scoring a pair of goals to put Oregon within four, 12-8, with just over 26 minutes remaining.

In the end, Colorado was just too much to handle. The Buffs went on a 7-1 run to close out the game to get the win and clinch the first-ever Pac-12 regular season title, going 9-1 in conference play.

Oregon will stay in Boulder for the Pac-12 tournament. They enter as the No. 4 — out of six teams — and will face No. 5 Cal on April 26.

