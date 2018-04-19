Photos: Oregon softball outworks University of Oklahoma 5-0

Ducks infielder DJ Sanders (37) runs towards home plate after hitting a home run. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Jenna Lilley (00) forces the out with a throw to first base. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks infielder DJ Sanders (37) high-fives coach Mike White after hitting a home run. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks infielder DJ Sanders (37) runs towards home plate after hitting a home run. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks catcher Gwen Svekis (21) slides into second base. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Sooners utility player Nicole Mendes (11) prepares to hit the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Megan Kleist (22) pitches the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
A fan-made sign hangs in honor of head coach Mike White’s recently shaven mustache. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Shannon Rhodes (9) sprints towards third base. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Sooners catcher Lea Wodach (15) tips the ball behind home plate. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Jenna Lilley (00) lands safely on first base. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Jenna Lilley (00) slides safely into second base. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Mia Camuso (7) stretches to make the catch, forcing the out. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Ducks thank their fans after the end of the 7th inning. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 19, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Comments
Tell us what you think:
Benjamin Green
Benjamin Green is a Junior at the University of Oregon majoring in History and Photojournalism. As a third generation photographer, Ben has been taking pictures since he could hold a camera at the age of 4 and his passion for the art of storytelling persists to this day.