A rendering of what the view from the track will look like at the new Hayward Field. (Courtesy of UO)

Oregon, Hayward Field to host 2021, 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championships

April 19, 2018 at 11:23 am


The NCAA announced on Thursday that Oregon would also host the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championships at the newly constructed Hayward Field.

Hayward Field will be renovated by 2020 into a state-of-the-art facility in time for the 2021 IAAF World Championships.

Oregon has hosted the last five NCAA championships and will host them again this June.

“We look forward to continuing our tradition of hosting the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2021 and 2022 in the new Hayward Field, which will be the finest facility of its kind in the world,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in the Ducks’ press release.

“This entire community looks forward to hosting the outstanding student-athletes for the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championships in a beautiful new stadium,” Oregon associate athletic director and USA Track and Field President Vin Lannana said in Oregon’s press release.

The 2019 and 2020 NCAAs will be held at the University of Texas.

