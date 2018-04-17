Podcast: Horchata Squad 2.0: It’s queer time, baby

Horchata Squad is an official opinion desk podcast from the Daily Emerald. With host Veronica out, co-host Marian Fragoso meets with guest Chloé to talk about the ins-and-outs of being queer women of color. Included in their conversation are coming out stories, what it means to ‘know’ you’re queer and if there’s actually a ‘gay look.’

This podcast contains language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

Music featured in this episode is “Girl” by The Internet and “Fertilizer” by Frank Ocean.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

