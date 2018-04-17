MultimediaPodcast
(Valeria Merino)

Podcast: Horchata Squad 2.0: It’s queer time, baby

April 17, 2018 at 11:50 am


Horchata Squad is an official opinion desk podcast from the Daily Emerald. With host Veronica out, co-host Marian Fragoso meets with guest Chloé to talk about the ins-and-outs of being queer women of color. Included in their conversation are coming out stories, what it means to ‘know’ you’re queer and if there’s actually a ‘gay look.’

This podcast contains language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

Music featured in this episode is “Girl” by The Internet and “Fertilizer” by Frank Ocean.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

We need you to support our mission. Please donate to independent non-profit student journalism.

Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Veronica Fernandez-Alvarado

Veronica Fernandez-Alvarado

Related Posts

MultimediaOpinionPodcast

Podcast: Horchata Squad 2.0: White and ethnic latinx identity

Acrobatics & TumblingMultimediaPhotoSports

Photos: Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling falls to Baylor in rematch for final home meet

MultimediaPhotoSportsTrack & Field

Photos: Oregon hosts the Pepsi Invitational meet

Club SportsMultimediaSportsVideo

An inside preview of Club Sports at the University of Oregon