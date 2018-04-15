Ducks pitcher Maggie Balint (25) celebrates another strikeout. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben/Green)

Oregon softball’s bats go quiet in loss to Arizona State

Oregon softball had swept Arizona State every series over the past three seasons, but on Sunday, the Ducks couldn’t make it four as the No. 7 Sun Devils shut out the No. 3 Ducks 4-0 in Tempe, Arizona.

Oregon (34-7, 9-3) couldn’t get a run on the board while managing just three hits against Arizona State. The Ducks used all three pitchers, starting with junior Megan Kleist, who pitched two innings, allowing two hits and one run — she was handed the loss.

Maggie Balint relieved her in the third inning and surrendered two runs before she was pulled after 1.1 innings. That brought in Miranda Elish, who gave up the last run over 2.2 innings pitched.

The loss is Kleist’s fifth of the season as her record drops to 13-5 on the year.

No Duck had a multi-hit game with Jenna Lilley, Mary Iakopo and DJ Sanders each providing singles on the day as Oregon left five runners on base. Gwen Svekis was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and walked in the seventh inning — she was stranded on both occasions.

The Ducks return home for one game against Oklahoma on Thursday before Stanford pays a visit to Eugene for a three-game series starting Friday.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Please consider donating to our sports travel fund. Emerald coverage of tournaments and bowl games keeps you informed and gives our student reporters and photographers an invaluable opportunity to work alongside industry professionals at major college sports events.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: