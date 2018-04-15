Ducks end regular season with a winless weekend at Pac-12 North Invitational

After their redeeming win over Portland last weekend, the Ducks ended the regular season with a disappointing performance at the Pac-12 North Invitational

Oregon (2-8, 0-2) lost all four of its matches this weekend, by the score of 0-5 in each, against No. 14 Stanford, No. 13 California, Washington and No. 4 USC at the Invitational in Seattle.

The Ducks began the weekend dropping four straight sets to the Cardinal (16-10, 7-3) on Saturday morning. Lindsey Vander Weide and August Raskie pushed their match on court No. 1 to Oregon’s only extra set of the weekend, after earning Oregon’s only win of the weekend, 21-16 in set two.

The Ducks faced their biggest scoring deficit of the weekend in court No. 3 with Lauren Page and Willow Johnson losing a second set, 21-4, to the Cardinal’s Kate Formico and Catherine Raquel.

Following the Stanford match, Oregon fell 0-5 to the Golden Bears (19-6, 3-4). In their second match of the day, Page and Johnson only fell by two points in their opening set against the Cal pairing of Bryce Bark and Madison Dueck, 22-20, but also dropped the second set as well, 21-14.

On Sunday morning the Washington Huskies (10-11, 2-4) defeated the Ducks in five straight sets. The Ducks got as close as five to the Huskies with Maggie Scott and Ronika Stone’s opening set loss of 16-21 in court No. 4 to UW’s duo of Anna Crabtree and Kara Bajema.

To conclude the Invitational, the Ducks lost 0-5 to the Trojans (20-10). In court No. 3, Page and Johnson came back from a 7-21 lost in set one, to lose set two only by three, 18-21, against USC’s Terese Cannon and Sammy Slater.

The Ducks will look to turnaround their momentum when they return to the sand at the Pac-12 Championships in Stanford, California, April 26 through 28.

Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter @maggie_vanoni

Please consider donating to our sports travel fund. Emerald coverage of tournaments and bowl games keeps you informed and gives our student reporters and photographers an invaluable opportunity to work alongside industry professionals at major college sports events.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: