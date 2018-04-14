Ducks guard Anneli Maley (15) defends against Redhwaks guard Madeline Dopplick (23). The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Anneli Maley to transfer to TCU, Sierra Campisano asks for release

After just one season with the Oregon women’s basketball program, freshman Anneli Maley will transfer to TCU, while sophomore forward Sierra Campisano has asked for her release from the program, according to a report from the Register-Guard’s Austin Meek.

Both played sparingly in their time at Oregon. Maley appeared in 37 games for Oregon this season and averaged 2.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Campisano played in 35 games her freshman season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, but only logged playing time in 23 games as a sophomore this season.

Maley joins former Oregon women’s basketball player Jayde Woods, who also transferred to TCU after last season.

“We love Anneli’s tenacity, versatility, work ethic and drive,” TCU head coach Reagan Pebley said. “On top of it, she is skilled, athletic and has limitless potential. One of many things we respect about Anneli is her toughness extends beyond the court. She is a winner on the court and in life.”

We've got a new member of the #FrogFam! We've added Anneli Maley, a transfer from Oregon that played in 37 games for the Ducks as a freshman last season… pic.twitter.com/lLAolPancl — TCU Women’s Basketball (@TCUWbasketball) April 14, 2018

With experience playing for the Australia U-19 national team, Maley helped make up a truly international roster for Oregon, which featured players from Spain and Germany as well as fellow Australian Morgan Yaeger.

The departures likely stem from a lack of playing time, which would only decrease with the addition of incoming freshmen Taylor Chavez and Nyara Sabally as well as the presence of Notre Dame transfer Erin Boley who will be eligible to play next season after sitting out this season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Maley and Campisano are the third and fourth players that Oregon has lost from this past season’s Elite Eight team. Lexi Bando and Justine Hall, who both graduated this year, are the other two.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Please consider donating to our sports travel fund. Emerald coverage of tournaments and bowl games keeps you informed and gives our student reporters and photographers an invaluable opportunity to work alongside industry professionals at major college sports events.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: