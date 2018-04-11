News
ASUO presidential candidates Jacob Faatz of United UO and Maria Gallegos of Ducks Together.

United UO’s punishment for rule violations reduced

April 11, 2018 at 12:46 pm


The ASUO Constitution Court rescinded United UO’s one-hour ban on campaigning and reduced United UO’s one-day campaigning ban for April 11 to a four-hour ban, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jacob Faatz, the United UO presidential candidate, appealed the Court’s penalty on April 10, and he stated that the one-day punishment is “too harsh” since campaigns only have four days to campaign.

In a statement to the board, Faatz stated that the United UO representatives who were cited in the ruling had “asked for support” and were “not actively campaigning.”

The Court supported their partial reversal by stating that the evidence to support Ducks Together’s complaint is “circumstantial, at best” and that the violation apparently was made in “good faith.”

United UO’s one-hour ban on campaigning was a punishment for instructing a student to vote at a campaign table, and the ruling states that the punishment has been reversed due to a “lack of evidence.”

“We decline to punish United UO for what may have been, and perhaps likely was, a benign interaction,” ASUO Elections Board documents stated.

Ryan Nguyen

Ryan Nguyen

Ryan ("Nayr" ) Nguyen is a News Reporter. He covers ASUO, education and local activism. He's a freshman (a mere child) and is majoring in journalism and minoring in math.

Big fan of IKEA, $300 textbooks and the Oxford comma.

Contact me with tips, weird stories, story ideas, possible story ideas, memes at [email protected]

