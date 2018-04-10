Miranda Elish (40) pitches the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Apr. 7, 2018. (Natalie Waitt-Gibson/Emerald)

Oregon jumps to No. 3 in NFCA Top-25 Poll, Svekis and Elish earn Pac-12 weekly honors

Oregon (32-6) moved up to No. 3 in the USA Today Top 25 poll, jumping two spots after defeating Portland State in a doubleheader, 11-2, and sweeping a three-game series against No. 9 Arizona last week.

Washington (39-2) remained at the No. 1 spot while Oklahoma (33-2) is chasing the Huskies at No. 2. UCLA (32-4), fell one spot to No. 4.

Three other Pac-12 teams made an appearance in the poll. Arizona State (33-5) came in at No. 7, Arizona (27-9), after being swept by the Ducks, fell to No. 12, and Cal (26-11) rounded out the poll at No. 25.

Also announced on Monday, Gwen Svekis and Miranda Elish earned Pac-12 player and pitcher of the week, respectively, after helping Oregon to a perfect 5-0 week.

Elish threw the first seven-inning perfect game in Oregon history, striking out a career-high 16 batters against the Vikings in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Not only was the first perfect game of Elish’s collegiate career, but it also the first perfect game pitched at Jane Sanders Stadium.

Over the week, she pitched 14 full innings, allowing just three hits and striking out 31 strikeouts. Elish (13-1) threw a six-inning shutout of the Wildcats on Saturday, allowing only three hits while recording 13 strikeouts. The sophomore owns a 0.78 ERA this season.

Svekis opened the series against the Wildcats with a pair of home runs on Friday, helping Oregon win the first game, 5-2. The senior batted an averaged of .700 with seven RBIs and scoring five runs off of her seven hits over the course of the five games.

She currently leads the Ducks with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs.

The Ducks will travel to Tempe, Arizona this week and play the No. 7 Sun Devils for a three-game series, starting with Friday’s opener at 7 p.m.

Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter @maggie_vanoni

