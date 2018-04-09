News
(Erica Pahua)

Voting is open for the ASUO election, here’s how you can vote

April 9, 2018 at 2:25 pm


ASUO voting opened today at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

ASUO, Associated Students of the University of Oregon, is UO’s student government and controls a student budget funded by the Incidental Fee, a mandatory fee that all UO students pay. ASUO funds student organizations, programs, and large contracts like UO’s contract with LTD.

ASUO elections have slates, groups of students who run together, similar to a political party. Two slates are running this year. The Slates are UO United and Ducks together. The Emerald editorial board emphasized the importance of voting in an editorial here.

Read the Emerald’s break down of the ASUO debate here. There are also two opinion pieces about the election, one by Ted Yanez, and one by Veronica Fernandez-Alvarado.

Check out this video showing you how to vote on Duckweb.

