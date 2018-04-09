MultimediaOpinionPodcast
Podcast: Horchata Squad 2.0: White and ethnic latinx identity

April 9, 2018 at 4:00 pm


Horchata Squad is an official opinion desk podcast from the Daily Emerald. On this episode of Horchata Squad 2.0, hosts Veronica Feranandez-Alvarado, Marian Fragoso and guest Carina discuss the complexities of understanding what makes up white identity in comparison to an ethnic latinx identity. The episode features some self-love momentos, some impassioned shoutouts and an honest discussion on what it means to be white and latinx.

This podcast contains language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

Music featured in this episode is “Fireball” by Pitbull and “Fertilizer” by Frank Ocean.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

Veronica Fernandez-Alvarado

