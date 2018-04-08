Oregon Ducks Alyssa Tobita celebrates during her doubles match. The Oregon Ducks face the Portland State Vikings at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on January 19, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

No. 26 Oregon women’s tennis dominated by No. 23 Stanford 6-1

The No. 26 Oregon women’s tennis team fell to No. 23 Stanford 6-1 on Sunday, marking the team’s fourth straight away loss.

In a tough Bay Area road trip, the Ducks struggled for the second straight day. Stanford has been dominant at home, winning 45 of its last 48 matches at the Taube Family Tennis Center.

For the second time in two days, only senior Alyssa Tobita won her singles match. Despite the match being 5-0 and clinched by the Cardinal already, No. 94 Tobita got her second straight win over a top-50 opponent, defeating No. 16 Michaela Gordon 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Tobita has defeated five top-100 opponents this season.

Doubles play was less friendly Sunday than it was Saturday for the Ducks, with Stanford taking two of the possible three matches to earn the point.

Oregon’s doubles pair of Rifanty Kahfiani and Tobita lost 6-4 to Kimberly Yee and Caroline Lampl while the Ducks’ freshman duo of Julia Lilien and Paiton Wagner lost 6-3 to Janice Shin and Melissa Lord. No. 69 Julia Eshet and Shweta Sangwan’s match in the No. 1 position went unfinished 4-4 against No. 3 Gordon and Emily Arbuthnott.

Despite only being three spots lower in the ITA rankings, Oregon was overmatched by Stanford on five of the six courts in singles play.

Shweta Sangwan was once again out of the singles lineup and Lilien played in her place at the two position. Lilien dropped her match 6-3, 6-1 against No. 64 Lord.

Daniela Nasser was the closest to forcing a third set but lost to No. 98 Lampl 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Oregon will now return home to take on the mountain schools, facing Colorado this Friday and Utah on Sunday.

That Utah match at 11 a.m. will be Senior Day for Alyssa Tobita and Nia Rose.

