Oregon middle distance Reed Brown competes in the 3000 meter steeplechase. The Pepsi Invitational is held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 7, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon men’s and women’s track and field win Pepsi Invitational

In the first home outdoor meet of the season for Oregon, there was a lot of rust to shake for many of the Ducks. But, that still didn’t stop many of them from winning their events.

Oregon men’s and women’s track and field both won the Pepsi Invitational at Hayward Field on Saturday, despite heavy rainfall and constant wind. The men came out on top with 171 points with BYU coming second in 160. The women won with 185 points while Washington State and BYU tied for second with 152 points each.

“Three of my throws would have been PRs,” thrower Maddie Rabing said after setting a personal best 194-feet-10-inches in the hammer throw, the fourth best throw in Oregon history.

Rabing wasn’t alone among Ducks to get personal bests in the bad weather. Rieker Daniel won the men’s 200-meter dash while setting a personal best 21.02 seconds, and Sebastian Barajas won the men’s shot put with a PR throw of 55-11.

While the conditions did not provide much chance for personal bests, the Ducks did manage to find ways to make the most of the meet.

The women’s 4×100-meter relay featured two Oregon teams — team A and B. Oregon’s A-team placed first while the B-team finished second.

“The B team is a bunch of kids who have been here,” sprinter Ariana Washington, who was on the A-team, said. “It’s always good to have more than one team that can surround each other and give tips and everybody’s perspectives.”

Washington, who was the second leg in the relay-winning team that finished 43.92 seconds, says she plans to continue to be the second leg as she attempts to bounce back from what she views as a down season for her.

“They come, and when they do come you accept it and you learn from it and you move on,” Washington said. “It is what it is and there’s nothing I can do about it now.”

The women’s 200 featured five Ducks who ran the race in dominant fashion, taking the top five places with Venessa D’Arpino leading the way ahead of McKenzie Dunmore in second. D’Arpino also won the 100 meter while later anchoring the 4×400-meter to end the day.

“Long day, but it felt good,” D’Arpino said.

D’Arpino wasn’t the only Oregon athlete to take the first place spot in multiple events as Tristan James swept the men’s triple jump and long jump.

The Ducks move on to three more meets the weekend of April 19, with the Bryan Clay Invitational, Beach Invitational and Mt. Sac Relays.

Single event Oregon winners:

Maddie Rabing (women’s hammer throw), Rieker Daniel (men’s 200), Orwin Emilien (men’s 400), Braxton Candy(men’s 110 hurdles), Keera Stephen (women’s 100 hurdles), Susan Ejore (women’s 800), Briyahna DesRosiers (women’s 400), Venessa D’Arpino (women’s 100 and 200), Sebastian Barajas (men’s shot put), Tristan James (men’s triple jump and long jump), Kiana Phelps (women’s discus), Chaquinn Cook (women’s triple jump) and Rhesa Foster (women’s long jump).

