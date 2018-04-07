Oregon beats Portland 3-2, avenges early-season loss to Pilots

On March 24, the Oregon Ducks dropped their 2018 season opener against the Portland Pilots.

Two weeks later Oregon got its vengeance.

The Ducks (2-4) defeated the Pilots 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in their regular season finale at the Chemeketa Community College.

The match began with a 2-0 lead from Oregon behind wins on courts No. 4 and No. 5. The Ducks earned their match win in court No. 2 against Portland (2-6).

In court No. 4, Oregon’s Maggie Scott and Ronika Stone extended their program record for most wins by earning their eighth career victory as a pair. Scott and Stone bounced back after dropping the first set against Portland’s Kassidy Naone and Lauren Naatz to win the second and third sets, (17-21), (21-13) (15-13).

Oregon senior Marine Hall-Poirier and freshman Kyra Hanawahine also added to Oregon’s early lead with a two-set win in court No. 5 over Portland’s Liz Reich and McKenzie Schwan, 21-15, 21-15.

After Portland won on court No. 3, the Ducks’ clenched their final win in court No. 2 to win the match. Oregon senior Taylor Agost and freshman Josie Cole clenched the win in a third set over the Pilots pairing of Morgan Robinson and Katie Barker, 21-19, 18-21, 15-12.

Oregon travels to Seattle for the Pac-12 North Invitational next weekend to face Stanford, California, Washington and USC before the Pac-12 Championships later this month.

