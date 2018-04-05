An artistic rendering of the new entrance for Valley River Center. (courtesy of Valley River Center)

Valley River Center will expand fall 2018

Valley River Center in Eugene will undergo construction soon, according to a press release from the center. Valley River Center will have a new front entrance and outdoor plaza, as well as 14,000 square feet of new space for retail stores and restaurants.

The construction aims to be done by fall 2018 and will begin late this week or early next week, according to a spokesperson for the center, Dani Olsen.

The new outdoor plaza will be built where a former Sports Authority was located and will have space for events, according to the press release.

None of the shops will be closed during construction, and according to Olsen, the interruption to shoppers should be minimal.

“Valley River Center is all about providing great experiences for people, and we are creating this appealing new entrance and beautiful outdoor space to bring our shoppers a fresh look and feel,” said Rob McOmie, property manager of Valley River Center.

