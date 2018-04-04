Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darrian McNeal (89) catches a punt from his teammate during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 11 Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Sophomore Darrian McNeal leaves Oregon football program

Sophomore wide receiver Darrian McNeal has left the Oregon program for undisclosed reason, first reported by the Register Guard’s Steve Mims. McNeal is no longer enrolled at the University of Oregon.

BREAKING: Oregon sophomore wide receiver Darrian McNeal has left the program. He was not at practice yesterday and school just confirmed his departure. — Steve Mims (@SteveMims_RG) April 4, 2018

Although the reasoning is undisclosed, the receiver was not at practice when it resumed this week. McNeal played in seven games last season, rushing for 21 yards on three carries, and he had 10 yards on two catches.

McNeal was a three star recruit coming out of Armwood High School in Florida, and was offered by at least 17 other schools according to ESPN.

This comes a couple days after four-star wide-receivewr recruit Jalen Hall officially joined the team as an early-enrollee.

