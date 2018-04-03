University proposes a new building to open in 2021

Despite the gaping construction zone next to Johnson Hall and groundbreaking on the Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, crews won’t be done remaking the University of Oregon campus any time soon.

Around the O reported planning for a new $5 million building, proposed to create classroom and faculty office spaces for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Design. It is presented to open in summer of 2021.

The project still needs to be approved by the Board of Trustees and a site has not yet been chosen for the building, but Around the O reports that a location should be chosen by next fall.

Provost and Senior Vice President Jayanth Banavar told UO Spokesperson Tobin Klinger that the facility is slated to house another 750 classroom seats in addition to the faculty office spaces.

Klinger reported the building will be funded through “university resources and philanthropy.”

The project is proposed to be the new home of the School of Planning, Public Policy and Management, the Department of Geography and the Environmental Studies program.

According to Around the O, this construction is part of the university’s 10-year capital plan. Current capital projects include the Knight campus on Franklin Boulevard, Tykeson Hall next to Johnson Hall and the construction of a Black Cultural Center, according to the Campus Planning and Facilities Management website.

We need you to support our mission. Please donate to independent non-profit student journalism.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: