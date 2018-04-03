Oregon Ducks forward Troy Brown (0) shouts for his teammates help. Oregon basketball take on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Troy Brown will forgo college eligibility, become professional

Oregon men’s basketball freshman Troy Brown Jr. announced on Tuesday that he will become a professional, forgoing his college eligibility.

“I know my time was very short, but I’ve made a ton of memories and friendships that will last a lifetime,” Brown said on Twitter. “I would like to thank everyone at the University of Oregon for all they’ve done to help me get to this point.”

Brown, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 31.2 minutes over his 35 games for Oregon. He shot 44.4 percent from the field while averaging 11. 3 points per game.

The Las Vegas native was a five-star recruit for Oregon and had the task of filling a Final Four sized void left by the team before him.

In several mock drafts, Brown is listed as a first round choice. Last season, Jordan Bell, Tyler Dorsey and Dillon Brooks all were picked in the second round of the NBA Draft while Chris Boucher was picked up by the Golden State Warriors on a two-way contract. All four have played in the NBA this season.

Fortunately for the Ducks, Brown looks to be the only non-senior leaving for the NBA Draft as fellow freshman Kenny Wooten tweeted on March 21 that he would not enter the draft and will return to Eugene for his sophomore season.

Oregon will add four freshmen next season, including five-star Bol Bol, five-star Louis King, four-star Will Richardson and four-star Miles Norris as the Ducks look to make the NCAA Tournament after falling short this season.

