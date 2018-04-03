Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (11) dribbles around Colorado Ram defenders. Oregon basketball take on the Colorado State Rams at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 8, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon forward Keith Smith to transfer

Oregon’s roster took another hit on Tuesday.

Oregon reserve forward Keith Smith announced on Twitter that he will transfer from the university.

“After much thought and consideration from my family, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to transfer,” Smith’s post read. “I’m very thankful for the lifelong relationships I’ve made during my time at Oregon, I’m forever grateful.”

The announcement comes hours after guard Troy Brown announced that he’s forgoing the remainder of his collegiate eligibility and entering the NBA Draft.

Smith, a sophomore, logged most of his minutes off the bench in his two seasons with the Ducks. the 6-foot-7 former three-star recruit averaged 1.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 8.9 minutes per game this season and averaged 1.9 points and one rebound in 27 games as a freshman.

