Podcast: Horchata Squad 2.0: Puta positivity party

April 2, 2018 at 5:59 am


Horchata Squad is an official opinion desk podcast for the Daily Emerald. In this episode of Horchata Squad, host Veronica Fernandez-Alvarado meets with guests Maria and Jamani while host Marian is traveling. Their conversation focuses on puta positivity and explores how, as femmes of color, they relate to sexual education and experience.

This episode contains language that may not be suitable for all listeners.

Music in this episode is “My Neck, My Back” by Khia and “Fertilizer” by Frank Ocean.

This episode was produced by Alec

Veronica Fernandez-Alvarado

