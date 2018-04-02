The Muslim Student Association will counter tomorrow’s “Punish a Muslim day”

On April 3, “Punish a Muslim day,” an event that originated in the United Kingdom, will take place, targeting the Muslim community around the world. The UO Muslim Student Association will hold a counter-demonstration on campus throughout the day.

According to the Eugene Islamic Center, there were unconfirmed reports of someone spreading fliers around Lane Community College describing malicious acts toward people who are Muslim.

The fliers listed a point system that would be in effect based on actions taken against members of the Muslim community ranging from verbal abuse and physical assault to bombing Mosques or bombing Mecca.

Police will increase their presence in the Eugene community and around campus to insure safety, according to the Eugene Islamic Center.

The center was warned by the FBI to increase security near its Mosque on April 3 due to the threats of “Punish a Muslim day.”

The UO Muslim Student Association’s counter-demonstration is meant to show they are “Muslim and proud” and stand in solidarity with one another.

“There will be a UOPD sergeant who will be walking around the surroundings to ensure chaos does not happen,” a Facebook Post by the UO Muslim Student Association stated.

The demonstration will be held in the EMU amphitheater from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“By simply being present and visible we can provide a safe space for those who may feel targeted on a day like this,” an MSA Facebook post said.

