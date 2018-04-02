Oregon Ducks pitcher Cullen Kafka (33) throws the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Ducks wrap up Bay Area trip with 5-2 win over San Francisco

Oregon baseball bounced back from a pair of losses to Stanford with a 5-2 victory over the San Francisco Dons on Monday. Cullen Kafka picked up the win for the Ducks – his third of the season – while Daniel Slominski took the loss for the Dons.

The win marks the conclusion of a trip to the Bay Area that was a mixed bag for Oregon. The team dominated Stanford in one game, only to lose the next two. The Ducks now sit at 16-11 on the season.

Jonny DeLuca got things going for the Ducks, driving the ball over the right field wall for his first home run of the season. Ray Soderman joined in on the next at-bat with a second homer – this time, over left field. It was also his first of the year.

Soderman went on to add an RBI in the sixth on a single that scored Kenyon Yovan, while Ryne Nelson send DeLuca home on a squeeze-play bunt that same inning. Deluca added the final exclamation point to the win with a sacrifice fly to score Spencer Steer in the seventh.

While Kafka got the win, starter James Acuna delivered a solid performance in his four innings, striking out a career-high five batters.

The Ducks will host the Washington State Cougars for a three-game series at PK Park starting April 6th.

Follow Aaron on Twitter @aaronalter95

Please consider donating to our sports travel fund. Emerald coverage of tournaments and bowl games keeps you informed and gives our student reporters and photographers an invaluable opportunity to work alongside industry professionals at major college sports events.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: