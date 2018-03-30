Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) is fouled by a Notre Dame player while dribbling down the court. The Oregon Ducks play Notre Dame in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ionescu, Hebard earn guard and power forward of the year awards

The list of accolades keep coming for sophomores Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard.

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2018 Naismith Starting Five today. Ionescu received the Nancy Lieberman National Point Guard of the Year Award, while Hebard took home the Katrina McClain National Power Forward of the Year Award.

Joining the two Ducks are Gabby Williams from the University of Connecticut, Victoria Vivians of Mississippi State, and A’ja Wilson from South Carolina.

Along with Ionescu, Williams and Wilson headline the 2018 Wooden All-American Team and are all Player of the Year finalists.

The dynamic duo of Ionescu and Hebard put Oregon ahead of all other Pac-12 teams in nearly all offensive categories, including scoring margin and field goal percentage. Both of them were also named to the All-Pac-12 team for the second straight year.

Ionescu and Hebard were on the Associated Press’ All-American teams. Ionescu was first-team and Hebard received and honorable mention.

Ionescu finished the season scoring 19.7 and 7.8 assists per game, and was the Pac-12 Player of the Year. She finished fourth for total assists in the NCAA. On top of that, she smashed the NCAA triple-double record by posting six this season. She also had more double doubles (15) than Hebard (14).

Hebard continued to be a dominant presence in the paint all season long, at one point making 33 consecutive baskets. She was second in the NCAA in field goal percentage at 66 percent.

Next weekend, Ionescu, Williams and Wilson will head to Los Angeles for the 42nd Annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award, with will be broadcast live on ESPN on April 6.

