Beach volleyball drops doubleheader to conclude California road trip

The Oregon beach volleyball team concluded their California spring break trip falling 0-5 to both No. 5 Long Beach State and No. 19 Saint Mary’s in Wednesday’s doubleheader at the LBSU Sand Courts.

The Ducks(1-4) began the day dropping every set in their match against Long Beach State. Long Beach State (15-1) won every set, sweeping the match 3-0 early on to increase their winning streak to 12 matches.

Oregon’s closest match came in court No. 3, where Willow Johnson and Lauren Page got as close as five under the Long Beach State pair of Kristyna Adamcikova and Hailey Harward in set one, 21-16, but Adamcikova and Harward took the second set’s victory as well, 21-13.

In court No. 2, Oregon duo Taylor Agost and Josie Cole were defeated 21-13, 21-9 by Sasha Karelov and Megan Kruidhof. In the quick match win for Long Beach State, Karelov was responsible for 17 kills and Kruidhof for five aces.

To secure the 5-0 victory, Long Beach State duo Nele Barber and Rachel Nieto defeated Oregon’s August Raskie and Lindsey Vander Weide in the No. 1 court, 21-17, 21-12.

Next on the sand, Oregon fell to Saint Mary’s also in 0-5, to cap a four-match winning streak for Gaels (10-3).

After coming from a 21-13 loss in set one, Raskie and Vander Weide came back to win the second set, 18-21, and push their match into a third set, Oregon’s only extra set of the day. The duo ultimately lost the third set, 15-12, to the Gaels.

Marine Hall-Poirier and Kyra Hanawahine got close to a third set in court No.5, losing only by two in their second set of 24-22. But with Saint Mary’s, 21-7, victory in set one, the match win went to the Gaels.

Oregon will return home and play the Portland Pilots for the second time this season at the Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon on Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m.

Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter: @maggie_vanoni

Please consider donating to our sports travel fund. Emerald coverage of tournaments and bowl games keeps you informed and gives our student reporters and photographers an invaluable opportunity to work alongside industry professionals at major college sports events.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: