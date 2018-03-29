August Raskie (16) sets the ball. The Oregon Ducks hosted the Washington Huskies on Nov. 20, 2015 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Samuel Marshal/Emerald)

August Raskie selected for U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team Europe Tour

Oregon junior August Raskie was selected to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team Europe Tour (CNT-Europe) 12-player roster as one of two setters, USA Volleyball announced on Thursday.

Raskie will join the team in Venice, Italy, on July 5 to train and practice before competing in the Global Challenge in Pula, Croatia, July 10-13.

In the fall, Raskie appeared in all 30 matches and 112 sets for Oregon, with five starts. She finished second on the team with 5.06 assists per game and third with six double-doubles. Over the season she averaged 1.74 digs per set and totaled 13 services aces. In Oregon’s five-set win against Oregon State, she made a season-high 29 assists after setting a career-high 16 digs against Washington earlier in the season.

Tryouts for the CNT-Europe team were held March 2-4 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Raskie tried out with Oregon teammate Taylor Agost.

The Pac-12 will represent half of the selected athletes on the roster. Among Raskie, Berkeley Oblad (University of Utah) will play as a middle, MacKenzie May (UCLA) as an outside hitter, Audriana Fitzmorris (Stanford) and Taylor Mims (Washington State University) will be the two opposites and Alexis Dirige (Washington State University) will be the team’s libero.

