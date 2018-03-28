Beach volleyball goes 1-1 to start California road trip

After Oregon beach volleyball lost its season opener against Portland (1-4) on Saturday, the Ducks traveled to the sunny state of California for spring break and earned the team’s first win of the season in Monday’s doubleheader.

At the IVC Sand Complex in Irvine, California, Oregon began the day falling to the Cal Poly Mustangs (15-2); however, the team later regrouped and defeated the Irvine Valley College Lasers (3-8).

In the first ever meeting between the Ducks (1-2) and Lasers (3-8), Oregon’s victory was clenched by its No. 1 duo of Lindsey Vander Weide and August Raskie on the No. 1 court, defeating IVC, 21-19, 21-18, and earning the Ducks the 3-2 match win.

The Oregon duo of Maggie Scott and Ronika Stone earned the Ducks’ first point of the day on the No. 4 court, 21-19, 21-12. The victory marked seven total wins for Scott and Stone’s pairing over the last two seasons, moving them to first on Oregon’s all-time list.

Freshman Kyra Hanawahine and senior Marine Hall-Poirier also added to Oregon’s victory with a 21-17, 21-12 win on court No. 5.

The win over IVC came after a brutal loss to the No. 6 Mustangs. In the first match of the day, Cal Poly made quick work of the Ducks sweeping them 5-0 for the team’s 13th straight win.

Two days prior to the doubleheader, Oregon opened the 2018 season falling 4-1 to the Portland Pilots (2-3) at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon.

In the Ducks’ second season opener against the Pilots, the team earned their only point of the match in court No. 5 with a win from Scott and Stone’s 21-19, 21-11 victory over Portland’s Elizabeth Reich and McKenzie Schwan.

After Tuesday’s quick pit-stop in Disneyland, Oregon will continue its California spring break road trip and travel to the city of Long Beach, California. There they will play Long Beach State and Saint Mary’s on Wednesday, March 28 at 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., respectively.

Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter @maggie_vanoni

Please consider donating to our sports travel fund. Emerald coverage of tournaments and bowl games keeps you informed and gives our student reporters and photographers an invaluable opportunity to work alongside industry professionals at major college sports events.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: