Oregon freshman Edwin Yi chips onto the green on hole 1. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 27, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon men’s golf wins share of Duck Invitational, Norman Xiong takes individual title

Sometimes it’s good to be home.

The Oregon men’s golf team picked up its first victory of the season on Tuesday at the Duck Invitational at the Eugene Country Club, taking a share of the team title with Liberty as both teams finished +13.

The tournament began Monday with two rounds before teams competed in the final round on Tuesday.

Norman Xiong (-11) won his third individual title of the season. He narrowly beat out Riley Elmes of Loyola Marymount by one stroke. Xiong held the lead following the first round after completing a bogey-free 4-under par. In the second round he shot an even-par to maintain his lead over his teammates and a tie for second in the overall.

Ryan Gronlund (+1), who tied for ninth place, was the only other Ducks player to finish in the top-10. It’s his third straight top-10 finish and the eighth of his career. He ended round two with a 3-under to bring his overall score to even-par heading into the final day.

No other Ducks player in the team’s starting lineup finished better than 43rd place. Edwin Yi and Donald Kay each finished +12 in the event. Thomas Mulligan (+20) to complete the Oregon starting five.

The team had three golfers who competed individually, led by Kevin Geniza, who finished the second day 6-over par to complete a +15-overall tournament score. Teddy Oitzman (+23) and Sam Foust (+26) rounded out the Oregon Ducks that participated in the Invitational.

Oregon, Liberty and Oregon State trailed Santa Clara after the first day by one stroke.

Oregon State (+17) tied for third place and Arizona (+25) finished sixth as the only other representatives from the Pac-12 competing in the Invitational.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Ducks as they head to Stanford, California, for The Goodwin. The three-day event tees off on Thursday.

