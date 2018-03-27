The Oregon Ducks finish their team routine. Oregon acrobatics and tumbling falls to Quinnipac in tri-meet on Mar. 11, 2018. (Natalie Waitt-Gibson/Emerald)

Oregon acrobatics and tumbling deliver season-best 284.66 in win over Hawaii Pacific

Oregon acrobatics and tumbling picked up a big win on Monday night, defeating the Hawaii Pacific Sharks 284.660 to 274.225 on the road.

The meet, in which the Ducks swept every event, marked the team’s season-high in points and moved them to 4-2 on the year with one meet left.

The compulsory event was close, with Oregon narrowly taking it 38.70 to 38.65. While the Sharks notched a perfect 10.0 in the toss heat, the Ducks were more balanced overall and never scored below a 9.40 across the event.

The Ducks went on to earn another close win in the acro event, this time by a score of 29.85-29.75. The teams tied in the first two heats, but the Ducks pulled ahead in heat three to grab the win.

They continued that momentum with a win in the pyramid event, earning a season-high 29.85 to HPU’s 29.75. The Ducks notched 9.95s in all three heats.

Oregon followed that up with a 29.80- 28.80 win in the toss event, culminating in a perfect 10 in the third heat.

The tumbling event was still close, but the Ducks began to open the meet up with a 57.650-55.025 victory — another season-high for the team.

The team event was when Oregon blew things open to clinch the meet victory, winning with a 99.26 – also a season-high – to HPU’s 92.80.

The Ducks will conclude the regular season when they face Baylor on Sunday, April 8 in Eugene.

