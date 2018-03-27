Cormac Clissold and Thomas Laurent shake hands after scoring a point during their doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Clissold, Laurent make history in Ducks win over UC Santa Barbara

t was only a matter of time before history was made.

On Monday afternoon, the Oregon doubles pair of Cormac Clissold and Thomas Laurent won their 58th career match, passing Jeff Mullen and Robin Cambier for the program record for doubles wins, with 58.

The win kickstarted a successful match for the Ducks in its 6-1 win over UC Santa Barbara at the Student Tennis Center.

Clissold and Laurent gave Oregon the upper hand in doubles with a 6-4 win over Simon Freund and Joseph Rotheram. The win gives the Oregon pair the program record, still with at least six matches left. Armando Soemarno and Charles Roberts clinched the doubles point and gave the Ducks the early 1-0 lead with a 6-4 win of their own.

In singles, the Ducks continued to roll. Akihiro Tanaka dominated Freund with a convincing 6-0, 6-0 win to put Oregon up 2-0. Riki Oshima put the Ducks up 3-0 with a 6-3, 6-1 win of his own.

Clissold clinched the win for the Ducks with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 win over Anders Holm.

With the match in hand, Ty Gentry and Laurent were still able to pull out victories to give Oregon a 6-1 win.

Up next for the Ducks is a PAC-12 matchup versus Washington on Saturday.

Follow Cole Kundich on Twitter @ckundich

Please consider donating to our sports travel fund. Emerald coverage of tournaments and bowl games keeps you informed and gives our student reporters and photographers an invaluable opportunity to work alongside industry professionals at major college sports events.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: