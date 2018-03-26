Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) tries to get a pass off while under pressure from two Central Michigan players. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Sabrina Ionescu named to AP All-American first team

For the first time in the Oregon women’s basketball program’s history, a Duck has been selected to the AP’s All-American first team.

On Monday, sophomore guard Sabrina Ionescu earned that honor. She joined South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson, UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson, Louisville’s Asia Durr and Mississippi State’s Victoria Vivians as members of the AP All-American first team. Ionescu is the only underclassman of the five.

Fellow Oregon sophomore forward Ruthy Hebard was listed as an honorable mention. The only other Pac-12 player featured is UCLA’s senior guard Jordin Canada, who made the third team.

Ionescu has posted six triple-doubles in her sophomore season giving her ten for her career, an NCAA record. The sophomore also claimed the Pac-12 Player of the Year award and Pac-12 Tournament MVP after a 36-point performance in the championship game against Stanford to claim Oregon’s first-ever Pac-12 Tournament championship.

This season, Ionescu is averaging 19.5 points, 7.9 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Oregon plays in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight round on Monday at 6 p.m. PT against Notre Dame as the Ducks look to make the Final Four for the first time in program history after successfully making the Elite Eight two seasons in a row.

