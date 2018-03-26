Oregon Ducks infielder Ryne Nelson (29) prepares to bat. The Oregon Ducks play the Florida Atlantic Owls at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 4, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon baseball struggles offensively in loss to San Francisco

The Oregon Ducks lost 5-1 to the San Francisco Dons in a one-game series on Monday afternoon at PK Park.

The Dons (16-8) used a total of seven pitchers to hold the Oregon offense to just six hits in the game. Oregon finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Three consecutive singles by Jakob Goldfarb, Gabe Matthews and Kenyon Yovan loaded the bases, putting pressure on the Dons. Alex Andranovich entered the game for the Ducks to pinch hit and drew a run-scoring walk. However, flyouts by Daniel Patzlaff and Jonny DeLuca ended the Ducks final scoring threat of the afternoon and stranded its 10th base runner of the game.

The Ducks (14-9) also went deep into their bullpen, using nine pitchers in this game. Only Parker Kelly pitched longer than one inning, and he only pitched 1.2 innings and surrendered the most hits with four. No other pitcher gave up more than two hits all game, and Jesse Hobaica had the most strikeouts with three.

Ross Puskarich ripped a run-scoring double in the first inning to take the early lead. But no team scored again until the seventh inning when a single, a walk and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases for the Dons. James Acuna surrendered a run-scoring walk in the next at-bat and then two straight singles increased the Dons lead over the Ducks to four runs.

The Dons looked to increase their 4-0 lead in the top of the eighth inning. With runners on second and third base, Kelly got the batter into an 1-2 count and the Ducks made another pitching change. Ryne Nelson entered the game and surrendered a base hit that allowed the Dons to score the fifth run of the day.

The Ducks now embark on a four game road trip starting Thursday against the Stanford Cardinal before facing the Dons again on April 2.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Please consider donating to our sports travel fund. Emerald coverage of tournaments and bowl games keeps you informed and gives our student reporters and photographers an invaluable opportunity to work alongside industry professionals at major college sports events.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: