PHOTOS: Bay Area hip-hop group SOB x RBE performs at McDonald Theatre Phillip Quinn — March 25, 2018 at 2:11 pm Hip-hop quartet SOB x RBE greets the crowd after taking the stage. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald) Lul G of SOB x RBE raps to the crowd. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald) Yhung T.O. of SOB x RBE performs a verse. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald) SOB x RBE member DaBoii raps his verse from Calvin Cambridge. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald) SOB x RBE member Yhung T.O. raps to the crowd. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald) SOB x RBE throw water to hype up the crowd. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald) Lul G of SOB x RBE greets fans during his verse. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald) SOB x RBE member Lul G embraces the crowd. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald) Slimmy B of SOB x RBE dances during his verse. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald) SOB x RBE performs songs from their recent album, GANGIN. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)