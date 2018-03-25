Arts & CultureMultimediaMusicPhoto

PHOTOS: Bay Area hip-hop group SOB x RBE performs at McDonald Theatre

March 25, 2018 at 2:11 pm


Hip-hop quartet SOB x RBE greets the crowd after taking the stage. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Lul G of SOB x RBE raps to the crowd. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Yhung T.O. of SOB x RBE performs a verse. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

SOB x RBE member DaBoii raps his verse from Calvin Cambridge. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

SOB x RBE member Yhung T.O. raps to the crowd. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

SOB x RBE throw water to hype up the crowd. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Lul G of SOB x RBE greets fans during his verse. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

SOB x RBE member Lul G embraces the crowd. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Slimmy B of SOB x RBE dances during his verse. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

SOB x RBE performs songs from their recent album, GANGIN. SOB x RBE sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 24, 2018. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Phillip Quinn

Phillip Quinn

Related Posts

MultimediaPhotoSportsWomen's Basketball

Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat Central Michigan 83-69 and advance to the Elite Eight

Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaPodcast

Podcast: Emerald Recommends: Songs for spring

MultimediaNewsNews PodcastsPodcast

Podcast: News wrap: The biggest stories from winter term

Arts & CultureCover Story

An agent of change: Grad student Ali Lau fights for equity and inclusion for underrepresented students in the College of Design