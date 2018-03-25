Oregon Ducks outfielder Jakob Goldfarb (23) crosses home plate after hitting a home run. The Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon falls 5-3 in series finale against the California Golden Bears

Oregon baseball was unable to complete the sweep of the California Golden Bears, losing 5-3 on Sunday.

California held a comfortable lead for the majority of the game. After a single to open the top of the second inning, Jonah Davis hit an RBI-double. Then a single by Sam Wozniak gave the Golden Bears an early two-run lead.

A single and a fielding error put two on base for the Golden Bears in the fifth inning. The Ducks walked last year’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Andrew Vaughn during three of his five plate appearances, but in the fifth inning he made the Ducks pay by crushing a three-run home run to extend the Golden Bears lead to five runs.

Freshman starter Kolby Somers took the loss for the Ducks. He surrendered 5 runs (two earned) on six hits in 5.2 innings of work. He struck out three batters and walked two.

It was a tough day for the Ducks to find any hits, as no single player collected more than one hit against the Golden Bears. California Golden Bears starter Matt Ladrech picked up his second win of the season. He held the Ducks to one run on four hits and struck out three batters.

Down four runs in the bottom of the ninth, Kenyon Yovan tried to get the Ducks back into the game with a 2-RBI double to left field which pulled the Ducks within two runs. However, a flyout by Jason Drees ended the comeback attempt for the Ducks.

The loss dropped Oregon to 14-8 and 2-4 in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears picked up their first Pac-12 win in six attempts and improved their overall record to 13-9 this season.

Next up for the Ducks is a one-game series against the San Francisco Dons on Monday at 1 p.m. at PK Park.

