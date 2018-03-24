Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaPodcast
Podcast: Emerald Recommends: Songs for spring

March 24, 2018


Join Senior Arts and Culture Editor Sararosa Davies and Podcast Editor Alec Cowan as they discuss their picks for the songs for spring. These songs are meant to welcome the spring sun and move away from the cold and wet winter, as well as encapsulate all the fresh emotions as the school year moves into its final term.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

 

 

Alec Cowan

Alec Cowan is the Podcast Editor for the Emerald. He spends most of his time purchasing books he doesn't read and listening to podcasts to sound more smarter.

