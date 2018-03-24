Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat Central Michigan 83-69 and advance to the Elite Eight

Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) runs into the spotlight during pre game introductions. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) passes the ball to Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) while under pressure from a Central Michigan player. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) defends a Central Michigan player. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) blocks the shot of a Central Michigan player. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) is defended by Central Michigan forward Reyna Frost (13) while going for a layup. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) goes for a layup while being defended by Central Michigan forward Reyna Frost (13) and Central Michigan forward Tinara Moore (2). The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) and Central Michigan guard Presley Hudson (3) dive for the bal. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Kelly Graves shouts instructions to Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20). The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) tries to get a pass off while under pressure from two Central Michigan players. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) gets a shot off while under pressure. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) goes for a layup. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) defeneds a Central Michigan player. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) pushes past a Central Michigan player. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots for three. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) defends a Central Michigan player. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) gets past Central Michigan forward Tinara Moore (2) for a layup. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) high fives fans after the end of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)