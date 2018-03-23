A threat to UO faculty was resolved within hours Friday morning

Around 10 a.m. on Friday morning, Allen Hall building coordinator Tom Rozinski alerted students that someone had threatened a faculty member over finals grades.

Sally Garner, an academic advisor in Allen Hall, said no police were in the building as of 10:30 a.m. She said that several staff, including herself, were carrying on with their tasks as usual.

According to a statement made around 12:30 by School of Journalism and Communication Dean Juan Carlos-Molleda, the University of Oregon Police Department did not find the threat to be credible and the threat was referred to the Dean of Students for further action.

The statement encouraged anyone who has information relevant to the incident to contact UOPD (541.346.2919) or the Office of Student Conduct (541.346.1140).

The Emerald will continue reporting on this story if any developments occur.

