Podcast: News wrap: The biggest stories from winter term

Join Senior News Editor Will Campbell, Senior News Reporter Michael Tobin and Podcast Editor Alec Cowan as they review the biggest stories from a busy winter term at the University of Oregon. The stories featured include U.S. Senator Ron Wyden’s visit to campus, Red Wagon Creamery’s EMU closure, the passing of SOJC Professor Tom Wheeler and a quick hits of biggest headlines. The end of the podcast also features a goodbye speech from Will Campbell, who will be graduating this term.

Music in this episode is”Chrysalis” by Podington Bear.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

