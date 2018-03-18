Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) looks for a teammate to pass to while being defended by two Minnesota players. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Ducks lead Gophers 51-36 at halftime in NCAA Tournament round two

It’s halftime at Matthew Knight Arena in round two of the 2018 Women’s NCAA Tournament, and the Oregon Ducks are leading the Minnesota Golden Gophers 51-36.

Oregon Ducks top performers:

Sabrina Ionescu: 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists

Ruthy Hebard: 12 points, four assists

Satou Sabally: Five points, four rebounds

Lexi Bando: Five points, one rebound, four assists

Minnesota Golden Gophers top performers:

Carlie Wagner: Six points, three rebounds

Destiny Pitts: 14 points, two assists

Kenisha Bell: Six points, five rebounds, three assists

Team Stats

Oregon Ducks:

66 percent shooting from the field, 6-of-13 from 3-point range, 3-of-6 from the free throw line

Minnesota Golden Gophers:

41 percent shooting from the field, 7-of-15 from 3-point range, 1-of-2 from the free throw line

Key Moments:

– With 1.2 seconds left in the first quarter, Ionescu drove for a layup, drew the foul, and made her free throw.

– Midway through the first quarter, Hebard delivered a strong block on Bell, and scored on the other end.

– As time expired in the second quarter, Ionescu hit a contested, deep 3-pointer and was fouled on the play but did not make her free throw.

