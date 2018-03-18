Rapid Reaction: Ducks lead Gophers 51-36 at halftime in NCAA Tournament round two
It’s halftime at Matthew Knight Arena in round two of the 2018 Women’s NCAA Tournament, and the Oregon Ducks are leading the Minnesota Golden Gophers 51-36.
Oregon Ducks top performers:
Sabrina Ionescu: 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists
Ruthy Hebard: 12 points, four assists
Satou Sabally: Five points, four rebounds
Lexi Bando: Five points, one rebound, four assists
Minnesota Golden Gophers top performers:
Carlie Wagner: Six points, three rebounds
Destiny Pitts: 14 points, two assists
Kenisha Bell: Six points, five rebounds, three assists
Team Stats
Oregon Ducks:
66 percent shooting from the field, 6-of-13 from 3-point range, 3-of-6 from the free throw line
Minnesota Golden Gophers:
41 percent shooting from the field, 7-of-15 from 3-point range, 1-of-2 from the free throw line
Key Moments:
– With 1.2 seconds left in the first quarter, Ionescu drove for a layup, drew the foul, and made her free throw.
– Midway through the first quarter, Hebard delivered a strong block on Bell, and scored on the other end.
– As time expired in the second quarter, Ionescu hit a contested, deep 3-pointer and was fouled on the play but did not make her free throw.
