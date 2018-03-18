SportsWomen's Basketball
Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) looks for a teammate to pass to while being defended by two Minnesota players. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Ducks lead Gophers 51-36 at halftime in NCAA Tournament round two

March 18, 2018 at 8:25 pm


It’s halftime at Matthew Knight Arena in round two of the 2018 Women’s NCAA Tournament, and the Oregon Ducks are leading the Minnesota Golden Gophers 51-36.

Oregon Ducks top performers:

Sabrina Ionescu: 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists

Ruthy Hebard: 12 points, four assists

Satou Sabally: Five points, four rebounds

Lexi Bando: Five points, one rebound, four assists

Minnesota Golden Gophers top performers:

Carlie Wagner: Six points, three rebounds

Destiny Pitts: 14 points, two assists

Kenisha Bell: Six points, five rebounds, three assists

Team Stats

Oregon Ducks:

66 percent shooting from the field, 6-of-13 from 3-point range, 3-of-6 from the free throw line

Minnesota Golden Gophers:

41 percent shooting from the field, 7-of-15 from 3-point range, 1-of-2 from the free throw line

Key Moments:

– With 1.2 seconds left in the first quarter, Ionescu drove for a layup, drew the foul, and made her free throw.

– Midway through the first quarter, Hebard delivered a strong block on Bell, and scored on the other end.

– As time expired in the second quarter, Ionescu hit a contested, deep 3-pointer and was fouled on the play but did not make her free throw.

Follow Aaron on Twitter @aaronalter95

 

 

